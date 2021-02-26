PREMIERE: Elle King and Miranda Lambert’s Duet “Drunk” Is an “All-In” Party of an Event

</noscript> </div>

CMT: “Drunk” is the first time you’ve worked on something with Miranda Lambert since the Country Music Association Award for Musical Event of the Year that was the collaboration with you, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Tenille Townes for the cover of Elvis Bishop’s 1975 hit “Fooled Around And Fell In Love.” How have you and Miranda connected since then, and how did the collaboration develop?

EK: Miranda’s one of the funniest and coolest people I’ve ever met. Every time I’m around her is such a good time. I’m blessed that we’ve met each other and become friends. We got very close when we toured together, and our friendship is more important than a [music career]-based “friendship.” I was nervous when I asked her to be a part of “Drunk.” I look up to her so much. Especially the way that she carries herself and the way that she commands an arena during a performance. I thought that she would like the song, which she did.

CMT: “Drunk” is a memorable, feel-good anthem of a song. It sounds like a moment we’ve all lived. Was that intentional?

EK: I started writing this song [seven years ago] when I was 24. Sometimes songs stay [metaphorically] pulled back in the slingshot for a long time until life happens. This song couldn’t come out when people were inside of their homes. The world needed to start waking up and opening up a bit again before I released a song that is basically saying, “Let’s party!” When people watch this video or listen to this song, I want them to feel like it’s a celebration. At the end of the day, that’s what music is supposed to be.

CMT: And of course, this video. Wow. It’s something else! How did it all come together?

EK: My face hurts from smiling when I’m thinking about it. The video is just a bunch of cool-ass funny people — including my fiancé Daniel, who plays my groom — hanging out in Nashville. My number-one care was making sure that Miranda wanted to do it for real and not as a favor to her friend. So we’re playing characters. My fiancé got a mullet haircut — that he’s still rockin’ and proud of — for the video, Miranda went all-in and went for it, as I did, with teased hair and god-awful outfits. The video shows how much fun something can look when you really enjoy doing it. This video sets the bar for what my work environment should always feel like.

CMT: Ok. So you wear both a tuxedo and a wedding gown in the clip. Which one was more fun to wear?

EK: The tuxedo was tight and uncomfortable. However, the wedding gown was amazing. I felt very beautiful in it. But you know what’s crazy? That was actually someone else’s wedding dress!

CMT: Wow. And, I have to ask. Do they know that their wedding dress is in this video?!?!

EK: God, I hope not! I think it might hurt their feelings. When I looked at it hanging on the hanger, I was impressed. Then I put it on, and everyone agreed that it looked weirdly amazing on me. I can totally understand how someone will love themselves in that gown.

CMT: So, overall, what’s the most powerful takeaway that you want your fans, and everyone to get from this song and the video?

EK: This song is like an update on [Semisonic’s 1998 pop/rock hit] “Closing Time.” If you think about it, saying “I’m drunk, and I don’t wanna go home” sums up exactly what it’s going to be like when bars are fully open, and it’s last call. Everyone’s gonna be saying, “I was cooped up for two years in my freakin’ house, I’m drunk, and I don’t wanna go home!”