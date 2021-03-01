See Photos of Carrie Underwood Celebrating Son Isaiah’s 6th Birthday

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher celebrated their son Isaiah’s 6th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Underwood shared two photos from the celebration, including a pic of Isaiah’s “epic” Power Rangers cake, as well as a shapshot of Isaiah reading a birthday card while hugging his mom.

“Today, we celebrate Isaiah … because today, he is 6 whole years old!” Underwood captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Isaiah, you are kind, funny, smart, the best big brother, a lover of cuddles and crafts and you have the biggest heart and the best imagination! You love to make people feel good and you especially love to make them laugh! God has given you so many gifts and every day, I thank Him that I get to be your mom! I love you, Monkey!”

Former professional hockey player Fisher posted the same photo of Underwood and Isaiah on his own Instagram page, adding, “I’m blessed to be your dad and proud of how you love Jesus and others so well! And please stop growing up so fast!!”

Underwood and Fisher married in July 10, 2010; they welcomed Isaiah Michael in February 2015 and younger son Jacob Bryan in January 2019.

Later this month, Underwood will release her first gospel album, My Savior, on March 26. She recently shared behind-the-scenes footage of the recording session for “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” featuring Gospel great CeCe Winans.