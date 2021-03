"[My sexuality] is a big part of who I am: The way I think, the way I act, the way I perform," Osborne says

A month has passed since Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne announced to the world, via Time Magazine, that he was gay. “Had I known that the whole time, I would have done it probably a long time ago and saved myself a lot of strife,” the musician noted while appearing during the ACM Award nominee announcements made during the February 28 edition of CBS This Morning.

TJ’s brother — and fellow Brothers Osborne member — John was initially very supportive. In the article, TJ noted that he and his close family and friends were previously aware. Regarding others, he’s been overwhelmed by positive feedback.

“It has been a tsunami of love, almost to the point that it was hard for me to comprehend it for several days,” he says.

Delving deeper into the issue, he continues, “Honestly, for straight people out there, coming out is really awkward. That type of attention is just uncomfortable. To be able to do that in that moment, to do it in one full swoop, it was nice … For me, it was that moment of just taking a leap of faith.”

Moreover, Osborne offers an intriguing perspective on how his songwriting was impacted by his decision to delay coming out. “It is a big part of who I am: The way I think, the way I act, the way I perform. God, think of all the times that we talk about love and write about love. It’s the biggest thing we ever get to feel. And I’ve kept the veil on [it].”