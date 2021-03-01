Willie Nelson to Release New Book, ‘Letters To America,’ In June

At 87, Willie Nelson isn’t slowing down.

He just released his second collection of Frank Sinatra covers, That’s Life, on Feb 26, and just announced he will issue a book titled Letters To America on June 29.

Harper Horizon will publish the book, a collection of letters addressed from Nelson to his fellow Americans. It marks Nelson’s first book publication since his 2016 Christmas novel Pretty Paper, which was named after the Nelson composition that became a hit for Roy Orbison in 1963, before Nelson recorded it himself a year later.

The publishing company says Letters To America will “remind us of the endless promise and continuous obligations of all Americans–to themselves, to one another, and to their nation.” The book will also include lyrics to a selection of Nelson’s songs such as “Family Bible,” “Summer of Roses” and “Yesterday’s Wine.”

Read an excerpt from Letters To America below:

Dear America,

This is your old friend, Willie, sending a note to see how you’re doing, and to say I’m doing fine. I’ve long believed in the positive idea of being fine, and being committed to a goal of always moving forward. If I’m backing up, it’s just to get a running start. Those are words you can live by.

From a hilltop in Texas,

Willie Nelson