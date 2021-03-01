Celebrate Johnny Cash and June Carter’s Wedding Anniversary With a Look Back at Some of Their Best Duets

On March 1, 1968, two of country music’s cornerstone artists, Johnny Cash and June Carter, married in Franklin, Kentucky. The couple first met 12 years earlier, backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in July 1956, shortly after Johnny—who at the time was married to his first wife, Vivian Liberto, had released the song “I Walk The Line.” By 1967, Cash and Liberto had divorced, as had Carter and her husband Edwin Nix.

Cash proposed to Carter during a performance in London, Ontario, Canada, before a crowd of approximately 7,000 people, in February 1968, and the pair wed a few weeks later. They became one of country music’s best-loved superstar couples, known for their intimate, fiery onstage performances.

The couple released duets albums including 1967’s Carryin’ On with Johnny Cash and June Carter, 1973’s Johnny Cash and His Woman, 1978’s Johnny & June and 2000’s Return to the Promised Land.

In 1970, their only child together, John Carter Cash, was born. Johnny and June were married until their deaths in 2003. June Carter died in May 2003, with Johnny following just four months later in September.

Here, we revisit a few of Johnny and June’s best-loved collaborations:

“Jackson”

