What is Miranda Lambert Working On With Jon Randall and Jack Ingram?

Lambert hints the three Texas natives could be concocting some new music

Miranda Lambert recently teamed up with Elle King for the deliciously defiant new song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” (find out more about the hilarious video here), but it seems she’s got more musical arsenal at the ready.

Texas natives Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram have been a formidable trio in collaborating on some of Lambert’s sterling previous works, including “Tequila Does” from Lambert’s recent album Wildcard, as well as “Tin Man,” which earned an ACM win for Song of the Year in 2018.

On Monday (March 1), Lambert shared both of those songs on her Instagram. When fans began to question if this meant new music was on the way, Lambert shared screenshots of fans’ enthusiastic tweets via a TikTok video, and accompanied the post with hashtags for Ingram and Randall. A brief acoustic guitar line accompanies the clip.

Lambert did not divulge further details, leaving fans to continue speculating on the posts. Lambert is also set to return to her homestate to perform several shows at Texas honky tonk Billy Bob’s Texas, on April 22-24, and May 1-2.