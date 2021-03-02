Watch: Blake Shelton Reunites With Former Bandmate On ‘The Voice’

During Monday evening’s 20th season premiere of The Voice, Blake Shelton was shocked when one of his former bandmates from 25 years ago appeared as one of the evening’s contestants.

The reunion happened when coaches John Legend and Shelton turned their chairs around as contestant Pete Mroz, 45, auditioned with Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home.”

As Mroz spoke with the coaches, including Shelton, Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas, he joked that he was one of the oldest contestants.

“You can’t be older than Blake,” Legend retorted.

“I’m gonna get to you,” Mroz responded, pointing to Shelton.

“Sounds like there’s some history there,” Shelton said, seemingly not recognizing Mroz. “That’s normally not a good thing with me.”

Mroz then recalled how he wrote songs in Nashville when he was a teenager, and performed by the name Pete Mitchell in a group called The Young Riders.

“Oh my god!” Shelton said, instantly recognizing the name. “I was also in a group called the Young Riders with Pete,” Shelton said. “I haven’t seen this guy in 25 years.”

“You stole my bass player,” quipped Mroz.

“No, I gave your bass player a job,” Shelton fired back, jokingly.

Both Shelton and Legend attempted to lure Mroz onto their respective teams, with Legend saying, “This is the best way to get back at him for stealing your bass player.”

As Jonas and Clarkson urged Mroz to join Legend’s team, Shelton made his own play for Mroz to join Team Blake. Eventually, Mroz honored the history between himself and Shelton, going with Team Blake.

“I got to go with the old cowboy,” Mroz said, reuniting the two former musical collaborators.