Willie Nelson Loves Releasing Cover Songs, Even If Labels Say “Nobody Wants To Hear ‘Em”

Released February 26, That’s Life is impressively Willie Nelson’s 71st solo studio album. The tribute to Frank Sinatra is the second volume of Nelson’s Sinatra tribute collection, following 2018’s My Way. Cover songs have played an incredible role in elevating Nelson from being a country superstar to a global icon with an instantly recognizable voice. However, when it came to Stardust — his Grammy-winning album of American Songbook covers released in 1978 — Columbia Records almost derailed his career evolution towards creating unique interpretations of classic songs.
