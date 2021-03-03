Gabby Barrett Releases Live Version of Single “Footprints On The Moon”

No stranger to breakout success, Gabby Barrett continues her juggernaut rise to country stardom with the March 16 release of Live From The Goldmine, an EP following up her top-five Billboard Country charting album Goldmine, featuring number-one single “I Hope” with Charlie Puth. As part of that release, she’s debuted a live take on the album track “Footprints on the Moon.”
This release is the second track featured from the forthcoming EP, joining the live version of her current top-ten follow-up hit, “The Good Ones.” The EP was recorded in June 2020, during her Goldmine live concert experience celebration. Moreover, upon pre-ordering the EP before its release date, “The Good Ones (Live)” and “Footprints On The Moon (Live)” are available as instant downloads.