Gabby Barrett Releases Live Version of Single “Footprints On The Moon”

No stranger to breakout success, Gabby Barrett continues her juggernaut rise to country stardom with the March 16 release of Live From The Goldmine, an EP following up her top-five Billboard Country charting album Goldmine, featuring number-one single “I Hope” with Charlie Puth. As part of that release, she’s debuted a live take on the album track “Footprints on the Moon.”

This release is the second track featured from the forthcoming EP, joining the live version of her current top-ten follow-up hit, “The Good Ones.” The EP was recorded in June 2020, during her Goldmine live concert experience celebration. Moreover, upon pre-ordering the EP before its release date, “The Good Ones (Live)” and “Footprints On The Moon (Live)” are available as instant downloads.

When not preparing to celebrate her acclaim with live versions of her previous album, Barrett recently received ACM Award nominations for New Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “I Hope.” As well, she and her husband Cade Foehner recently welcomed their first child, a daughter, named Baylah May Foehner.

“My Live from the Goldmine livestream was a highlight of my year last year,” Barrett said when announcing her forthcoming EP. “It made me feel closer to y’all during such an uncertain time. So I’m sharing the live recordings of these songs with you.”

Regarding the next steps, is it possible that a mother/father duet is in the offing? In a June interview, Barrett noted, “Definitely, I can definitely see [Cade and me] doing a song together. We’ve gotten requests from so many people to do that, ya know? I would love to, and we may or may not already have something in the works for that in the future now. So, yes!”