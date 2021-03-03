Gabby Barrett Releases Live Version of Single “Footprints On The Moon”

</noscript> </div>

When not preparing to celebrate her acclaim with live versions of her previous album, Barrett recently received ACM Award nominations for New Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “I Hope.” As well, she and her husband Cade Foehner recently welcomed their first child, a daughter, named Baylah May Foehner.

“My Live from the Goldmine livestream was a highlight of my year last year,” Barrett said when announcing her forthcoming EP. “It made me feel closer to y’all during such an uncertain time. So I’m sharing the live recordings of these songs with you.”

Regarding the next steps, is it possible that a mother/father duet is in the offing? In a June interview, Barrett noted, “Definitely, I can definitely see [Cade and me] doing a song together. We’ve gotten requests from so many people to do that, ya know? I would love to, and we may or may not already have something in the works for that in the future now. So, yes!”