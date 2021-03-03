Country Trio Lady A Launches Scholarship Fund for Historically Black Colleges And Universities

Trio Lady A has launched a LadyAID Scholarship Fund to help students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The scholarship will first focus on students residing in Tennessee and Georgia, the home states of Lady A’s members Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley.

Applications are open to students with a family household income of $60,000 or less who reside in Tennessee or Georgia, and who attend any HBCU across the country. Though the scholarship is renewable, students must reapply each year.

Current applications are open until March 15 at ladyaid.org.

Additionally, Scott is one of 31 women being highlighted during this year’s Dress for Success Your Hour, Her Power campaign. The Dress for Success nonprofit offers employment resources for women, while the Your Hour, Her Power campaign encourages people to donate one hour of pay to help women obtain those resources. The organization has also started “31 Days of Women in Power,” highlighting women who are leaders in their fields during Women’s History Month.

“You don’t have to search too far to find staggering statistics that talk about how hard this year, 2020, COVID, has been hitting mothers, working women — unemployment, taking hits in pay, having to take care of their children for more and more hours a week on top of working from home on Zoom or however you’re able to,” Scott said via video.

“It’s just been so much more than any of us should have to handle. I just think that it’s so important for us, as women, to rally together around one another in such a hard time. Your Hour, Her Power is all about donating an hour of your wages to this cause to help women who need it so, so much to feel confident in their work [and] to have endless resources in how to best be successful in the workplace with so, so much to balance.”