Is Thomas Rhett Dropping New Music on Friday?

“That’s a Friday, y’all.”

Thomas Rhett’s social media activity on Tuesday, March 2, involved a cryptic post of an image of a sepia-toned square, marked with “March 5” written and underlined in the middle. Though he did not explain the date’s meaning, he did note Friday as the week’s day correlating to the date. Typically known as a date for new releases in the music industry, one can only imagine what this coming Friday has in the offing for the Valdosta, Georgia-born singer-songwriter.

Fan excitement, as expected, is palpable. Hopes are high for new music, possibly in either a new single or a new album. Rhett’s last album release was his May 2019 fourth studio project, Center Point Road. As for singles, 2020 — though a pandemic year — featured a robust group of collaborations with a diverse series of artists, including most notably “Beer Can’t Fix” with Jon Pardi and “Be a Light” alongside Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, and Keith Urban. Moreover, tracks with Diplo, Florida Georgia Line, and Kane Brown all charted.

Thomas Rhett’s 2021 has recently seen him earn 2021 ACM Award nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Song of the Year. Plus his partnership with Chris Tomlin for single “God Who Listens” has cracked the top-30 of Billboard’s Christian singles charts.

In just the past month, Rhett’s been active both personally and professionally. A month ago, he and his wife Lauren Atkins celebrated the first birthday of their third child, Lennon. As well, he previewed a new song, “Your Momma’s Front Door.” And, he still promises to resume touring — via dates listed on his website — in June 2021.