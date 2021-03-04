Lambert also announced her upcoming album, 'The Marfa Tapes,' out May 7

Miranda Lambert Will Become First Female Country Artist With a Bar on Nashville’s Broadway

Miranda Lambert concluded her 2019 album, Wildcard, with the track “Dark Bars,” and it looks like she’s taking that love of intimate venues with good music seriously.

Lambert just announced she will open a bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, located at 308 Broadway, according to a report from the Nashville Business Journal.

The 17,400-square-foot building is being renovated to include a mezzanine and two restrooms on the second floor, as well as upgrading the bar areas.

TC Restaurant Group stated to the Nashville Business Journal, “In true Miranda Lambert fashion, the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist will make history in 2021 by partnering with TC Restaurant Group to become the first female country artist to have a bar and restaurant on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. TC Restaurant Group and Miranda Lambert are excited to release more details in the coming week.”

Lambert is working with TC Restaurant Group, the company behind similar country music-branded bars including Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Luke Bryan’s Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House, and more.

Lambert also officially announced her upcoming album with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, dubbed The Marfa Tapes, due May 7. The three Texas natives and singer-songwriters had previously dropped hints about the collaboration project on their social media pages.

“They’re raw. We wanted you to feel like you were sitting right there with us,” Lambert said of the project via social media. The project’s first song, “In His Arms,” will release tonight (March 4) at 11 p.m. CT.