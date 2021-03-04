It’s Official: Luke Combs Is Working on His Third Album

Not one to rest on his laurels as he celebrated his 31st birthday, Luke Combs took to social media on March 2 to announce that he’s “[starting] record 3.”

Thanks for all the birthday wishes today y’all! Means a lot. Already had an awesome day. Starting record 3 tomorrow. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 2, 2021

He announced no other details about the album. It follows 2017’s This One’s For You and 2019’s What You See Is What You Get, both American double-platinum sellers that have yielded eleven consecutive Billboard Country Airplay chart number-one singles. His twelfth release to radio is last month’s “Forever After All,” which is already a top-40 radio single.

This year has also seen Combs release “The Great Divide,” a bluegrass-tinged collaboration with artist Billy Strings that addresses current social and political divisions in the United States. That track was for a bluegrass-style project for which Combs was working alongside songwriter Wyatt Durrette.

“I wrote a bunch of bluegrass songs in June of this past year and I had plans to write a bunch more,” he said. “COVID continued to get worse around the holidays, I wasn’t able to have a lot of those in-person writes that I wanted to do and with the people I wanted to do them with because of the state of the world.”

Combs’ bluegrass project has been placed on hold for the time being, in lieu of a more pop-appealing project in line with his incredible string of radio hits. “Album three is up next,” Combs says.

Regarding tapping into his bluegrass interests in the future, it’s definitely in the offing. “I have always wanted to do, which is write and put out a bluegrass album,” Combs says.