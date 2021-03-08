Music

CMT Rewind: It’s Been 10 Years Since Sara Evans Released Her Sixth Studio Album ‘Stronger’

With the project, Evans made a major comeback, both personally and professionally
by 33m ago

Ten years ago today (March 8), Sara Evans released her sixth studio album Stronger. At the time, the album marked her comeback, both personally and professionally.

The album’s first single “A Little Bit Stronger,” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, marking Evans’ first No. 1 hit since “Real Fine Place to Start” in 2005.

