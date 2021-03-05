Old Dominion, Lee Brice to Join 2ndAveStrong Relief Benefit for Restoration After Christmas Day Bombing

Funds raised will be distributed to support the restoration and preservation of impacted buildings, streetscapes and associations on 2nd Avenue

On Friday, March 26, an all-star roster of local politicians and country music favorites will partner for a two-hour musical event. The 2ndAveStrong benefit will be live-streamed from 7-9pm CT via NewsChannel 5, the Wildhorse Saloon, Grand Ole Opry, and Metro Historical Commission Foundation’s websites and social media channels. It will help support immediate and long-term efforts to restore the Second Avenue neighborhood impacted by 2020’s Christmas Day bombing, plus support preserving many of Music City’s most treasured landmarks.

Lee Brice, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, and Scotty McCreery will join Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to tribute first responder law enforcement officers, as well raise a milestone $2 million towards the $10 million overall goal in supporting the 2nd Avenue community impacted by this tragedy.

“We are honored to have support from an institution that has called Second Avenue home for nearly 30 years,” said Tim Walker, executive director of Metro Historical Commission. “Giving back to the community speaks to the very heart of what we do every day through hospitality to our guests. The fact that we can join with the music industry to help rebuild this incredible neighborhood of an eclectic blend of artists, business owners, and community leaders is humbling,” added show producer Brian Schafer, who is also the general manager of the Wildhorse Saloon.

Funds raised will be distributed to support the restoration and preservation of impacted buildings, streetscapes, and associations working collaboratively to restore and revitalize 2nd Avenue.

For more information, or to directly support #2NDAVESTRONG and learn more about the mission, click here.