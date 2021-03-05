Reba McEntire to Star in and Produce Two Movies for Lifetime

The multi-talented Reba McEntire is adding more roles to her acting resume, with the news that she is set to star in and produce two movies for Lifetime, according to deadline.com.

The first project, Christmas In Tune, is part of Lifetime Network’s holiday lineup and will include an original holiday song from the multi-talented McEntire. Filming on the movie will begin in the spring.

A second, non-holiday movie, is currently being developed for 2022.

“Reba has been a creative force in both music and television for many years. We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one – but two movies for us,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN. “Reba has been part of Lifetime’s air many years ago and we can’t wait to welcome her back”

Christmas In Tune follows marketing executive Belle, who worries she could lose her job. Belle opts to reunite a singing duo for a Christmas benefit concert, but it turns out the singers are her parents, and they have not spoken to each other in many years. In addition to an acting role in the movie, McEntire will serve as an executive producer; the script was penned by Juliet Giglio and Keith Giglio, while the show is being produced by Hartbreak Films, with Paula Hart.

Reba recently had roles in Young Sheldon and Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar. She is also slated to be part of a modernized version of Fried Green Tomatoes, though a release date has not been set.