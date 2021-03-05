Dierks Bentley’s Back in the Studio Preparing for His Tenth Album Release

The "Gone" vocalist returns to Nashville to work on his first solo album in three years

Posting a photo to Instagram backed by a studio filled with equipment and instruments is how Dierks Bentley announced he had returned to Nashville, intent on putting the finishing touches on his first album in three years and tenth overall.

“Back in the studio with the band working on some new tunes. Album number 10…here we go!” the singer wrote. Bentley’s been in his current home of Telluride, Colorado, alongside his family for much of the pandemic. It was there as well where he recorded The Mountain, his most recent solo studio release, in 2018. Last year found Bentley pairing with his band for The K Is Silent the debut studio album of his 1990s era country parody act, Hot Country Knights.

The top star’s 2020 single “Gone” is rumored to be a part of this forthcoming project. It’s currently a top-25 radio single and nominated for Video of the Year at the forthcoming ACM Awards.

Regarding the video, he noted to CMT, “I definitely had a lot more fun making it than it looks, though…we got to film a bunch of scenes inspired by some of my favorite shows like The Office, MacGyver, Game of Thrones and Full House. And I got to collaborate with some new directors I’ve never worked with, so I left at the end of a really long day feeling really happy and inspired about a kind of sad song.”

As for 2021, alongside the album, Bentley is also nominated for the ACM Award for Male Artist of the Year, his seventh time being honored in this fashion. He has also broken ground on the fourth location of his Whiskey Row bar and eatery in Denver.