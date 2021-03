Thomas Rhett Is Set to Release ‘Country Again’ Double Album

The pandemic may have halted touring plans for musicians of all stripes, but it has also given ample time for songwriting and recording.

Thomas Rhett is the latest country artist to announce plans for a double album, with the first half of the project, Country Again: Side A, to release April 30. The second half of the album, Country Again: Side B, will follow later this year.

“How else do you slow down unless you’re forced to?,” Thomas Rhett said via a statement. “For the first time, I had to look at myself and say ‘Who am I? Who is Thomas Rhett without a microphone or a guitar or a stage?’ I had to really dig deep and figure it out. So in many ways, 2020 was a big ol’ reality check, a complete reset. And when I finally settled into myself and my family, and started to work again, it completely influenced all of my songwriting.”

The singer-songwriter has begun to preview the album, previously releasing the first single, “What’s Your Country Song,” along with two new tracks, “Want It Again” and “Growing Up.”

“Country Again: Side A is everything I wanted to say when I was 19 years old, but hadn’t lived enough to know how to say any of those things yet,” Thomas Rhett said. “It’s about the crazy journey that took me out into the world over the last ten years and ultimately brought me back home, more centered and content than ever, with a deep understanding for what’s important in life. I’ve had a blast sharing some of these songs in their acoustic form during quarantine and am blown away by the reaction the fans have already shown.”

Last year, he was named the ACM’s Entertainer of the Year, an honor he co-won with Carrie Underwood, and next month, he will vie again for the ACM Entertainer trophy. He is also nominated for Male Artist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (for his single “Be A Light”) and for Song of the Year, as a co-writer on Old Dominion’s hit “Some People Do.”

COUNTRY AGAIN: SIDE A TRACK LIST:

1. “Want It Again” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson

2. “Growing Up” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson

3. “What’s Your Country Song” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Parker Welling

4. “Where We Grew Up”* | Thomas Rhett, Luke Laird, Josh Miller

5. “Heaven Right Now” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson, Laura Veltz

6. “To The Guys That Date My Girls” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Thompson

7. “More Time Fishin’” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Thompson

8. “Country Again” | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

9. “Put It On Ice (featuring Hardy)”+ | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson

10. “Blame It On A Backroad” | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

11. “Ya Heard” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill

Produced by Dann Huff and Jesse Frasure

+Produced by Dann Huff and Matt Dragstrem

*Produced by Dann Huff