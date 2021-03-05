Thomas Rhett Is Set to Release ‘Country Again’ Double Album

The pandemic may have halted touring plans for musicians of all stripes, but it has also given ample time for songwriting and recording.

Thomas Rhett is the latest country artist to announce plans for a double album, with the first half of the project, Country Again: Side A, to release April 30. The second half of the album, Country Again: Side B, will follow later this year.

“How else do you slow down unless you’re forced to?,” Thomas Rhett said via a statement. “For the first time, I had to look at myself and say ‘Who am I? Who is Thomas Rhett without a microphone or a guitar or a stage?’ I had to really dig deep and figure it out. So in many ways, 2020 was a big ol’ reality check, a complete reset. And when I finally settled into myself and my family, and started to work again, it completely influenced all of my songwriting.”

The singer-songwriter has begun to preview the album, previously releasing the first single, “What’s Your Country Song,” along with two new tracks, “Want It Again” and “Growing Up.”