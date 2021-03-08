Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris Among Country Artists Set to Perform at 2021 Grammys

This coming Sunday’s Grammy Awards will be the first socially-distanced proceedings in the event’s six-decade history. Among the performers finally announced for the unique program were many country favorites, including Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, and Taylor Swift. The all-female quintet of artists is also notable.

Whether they will be live from one location, several venues, or if the performances are pre-taped, the logistics of these performances have not been disclosed.

Highlighting those in need and the dynamic nature of the times will also be a focus of the March 14 event. Per the Recording Academy, presenter roles traditionally filled by celebrities will instead feature box office managers, bartenders, and other staff from small venues around America, including Nashville’s Station Inn, Los Angeles’ Troubadour and Hotel Cafe, plus New York City’s Apollo Theater.

Regarding her forthcoming performance, Mickey Guyton tweeted, “This is so special. Thank you so much @RecordingAcad! Can’t wait!” Guyton is also nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Country Solo Performance. If she wins, it will mark the first time a Black female artist has won a country music Grammy in nearly five decades.

Performers Carlile, Lambert, Morris, and Swift are also Grammy nominees. Carlile’s “Crowded Table,” Lambert’s “Bluebird,” and Morris’ “The Bones” are all nominated for Best Country Song. Swift has six nominations, including two for Best Song and Pop Solo Performance for “cardigan.”

The Grammy Awards will be airing via CBS, CBS All Access, and Paramount+, starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Sunday, March 14. As well, during the telecast, acceptance speeches and interviews with the night’s winners will be available by visiting GRAMMY.com.