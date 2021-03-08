Kane Brown Wants to Collaborate With Shania Twain, and We’re All About It

"My mom was a huge fan of hers, so I’ve grown up listening to all her music" the "Worldwide Beautiful" vocalist said

In a recent interview with his new label Sony Music Nashville, Kane Brown continued to note that his dream collaboration would be with Shania Twain. It’s an idea he’s floated before, six months ago, to ET Canada. Two hours after seeing an article posted back then regarding Brown’s idea back then, Twain replied, “Let’s do it!” While kiss emojis and scheduled tweets do not a superstar collaboration denote, the idea of Twain, with her 100 million career records sold working with Brown — who has five number-one Billboard Country Airplay chart hits in five years — is certainly exciting.

Brown’s reiteration of his desire is notable because he’s currently in the midst of working on a new album. It’s his first for Sony Music Nashville and the inaugural one under a deal that also has him starting his own label, 1021 Entertainment, plus his own music publishing group, Level Two Publishing.

“I feel like I say this every time, but I’m going to have to go with Shania Twain again. My mom was a huge fan of hers, so I’ve grown up listening to all her music.” The rising superstar continued, “I actually met [Twain] one time, and I talked about doing a song with her, so it’d be cool if we got to do it.”

Currently, Brown has — alongside his newfound label duties — found himself quarantining with his wife Katelyn and 18-month old baby girl, Kingsley. He also has eight summer touring dates tentatively scheduled between June-September 2021, including two dates of his postponed Worldwide Beautiful tour.