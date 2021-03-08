Music

Garth Brooks Considers George Strait His Greatest Inspiration

"Holy cow, that’s what I want to do," he remembers thinking after hearing Strait sing
“When I heard George Strait, I went holy cow, that’s what I want to do.”

On a recent edition of the Serendipity Podcast, country icon Garth Brooks noted that “King of Country” inspired his desire to enter the country music industry. However, he also noted his background was quite musical.

