‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Stars in Jordan Davis’ New Video For “Almost Maybes”

Already famed for her appearances on The Bachelorette and Dancing With The Stars, Hannah Brown’s desire to appear in music videos would seem to be a relatively simple request to facilitate. However, when her fans got involved, an unexpected opportunity emerged for Brown and Louisiana-born country performer Jordan Davis to pair for his latest music video for the breezy, thoughtful single “Almost Maybes.”
“I had done a Q&A on my social media saying how I’d love to be in a music video one day,” Brown tells MCA Nashville. “So some of my fans started tagging Jordan, and then Jordan sent me a direct message on Instagram, and that’s how it all started.”