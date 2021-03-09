Reba McEntire to Premiere Unreleased Footage From 2011 “All The Women I Am” Tour

If stuck indoors and in need of a reminder that good country music days are ahead, Reba McEntire is releasing full concert footage from a 2011 appearance at Lafayette, Louisiana’s Cajundome, via YouTube. That year’s “All The Women I Am” tour represents the last time the Country Music Hall of Famer played in large arenas. “I’m so glad we captured this show on film. I know it’s not the same as being there in person, but I hope this gives my fans something to enjoy until we can get back out there on the road safely,” McEntire stated in a press release.

The concert footage includes her signature encore of “Fancy,” plus performances of McEntire’s greatest hits, including “Is There Life Out There,” “Turn On The Radio,” and more. The special will premiere on Friday, March 12, at 7:30 pm CT. The legend will celebrate with fans through a chat on her YouTube channel.

This release is not McEntire’s first attempt and providing her fanbase with quarantine entertainment. Last year saw the performer release two additional concert specials with YouTube, 1990’s Reba In Concert and 1994’s Reba: Live. Over 100,000 fans watched both concerts in the first three days they were made available. Moreover, on September 11, 2020, she also released a 30th Anniversary Edition of her legendary, 1990-released, triple-platinum selling album, Rumor Has It. It included two bonus tracks: a new remix of “Fancy” by Dave Audé and a live version of “Fancy” recorded at the Ryman Auditorium in 2020.

For more information or to tune in on March 12, click here.