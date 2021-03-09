Niko Moon Lands First No. 1 as an Artist as “Good Time” Reaches Top of Billboard Country Chart

RCA Nashville’s Niko Moon has notched his very first No. 1 single, as “Good Time” reaches the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and the Hot Country Songs chart.

The song’s chart success doesn’t only mark Moon’s first No. 1 as an artist, but it is also the first debut single to reach No. 1 simultaneously on both charts since Sam Hunt’s “Leave The Night On” in 2014.

“I want to give a BIG, BIG thank you to everyone who has believed in me and believed in ‘GOOD TIME,’” said Moon, who wrote “Good Time” with his wife Anna Moon, as well as Jordan Minton, Joshua Murty and Mark Trussell. “I also want to thank country radio and streaming platforms for allowing me to connect with all of their amazing country music fans. This has been a dream of mine for a really long time, and y’all have made it possible.”

“Good Time” may be Moon’s first time at the top of the charts as a solo artist, but not as a songwriter. He’s penned five No. 1 hits for Zac Brown Band, including “Loving You Easy,” “Homegrown,” “Beautiful Drug,” “Keep Me In Mind,” and “Heavy Is The Head.” He was also part of the electronic dance pop group Sir Rosevelt, alongside Zac Brown and Ben Simonetti, which released its eponymous album in 2017.

Moon is currently self-producing his full-length album debut with Murty. He also recently teamed with pop star Shaggy for a remix of "Good Time."




