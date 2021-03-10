Take a Look Back at Some of the Top Country Music Grammy Moments

Ahead of Sunday’s (March 14) Grammy Awards, several country artists could be set for some big wins when it comes to this year’s golden gramophones.

Ingrid Andress is up for three honors, including the all-genre Best New Artist award. Miranda Lambert and Brandi Carlile are also nominated for three honors apiece, while Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Brandy Clark each earned two nominations each. Mickey Guyton made history as the first black female solo artist to be nominated in a country category.

Notably, this year’s crop of country performers are all female artists. Carlile, Guyton, Lambert and Morris are all set to perform during the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

To celebrate, we’re looks back at five of the top country music moments in Grammys history:

1997: LeAnn Rimes Wins Best New Artist At 14

In 1997, a 14-year-old LeAnn Rimes was at the top of the country charts thanks to her ethereal voice, that trademark yodel, and her smash hit “Blue.” On Grammy night, she made history as the youngest solo artist to win a Grammy when she took home the all-genre Best New Artist award. She also took home the Best Female Country Vocal Performance honor for “Blue.”

“I never expected this at all. This award means more to me than anything in this world,” Rimes said from the Grammy stage as she thanked her fans, parents and her team of management execs, label execs and touring crew.

Rimes has two Grammy wins and seven nominations to date.