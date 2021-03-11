PREMIERE: Exit 216 and Nikki Williams Pair for Arresting Country Track “Robbery”

</noscript> </div>

A trio of hit songwriters (Steven Battey, Cole Burkett, and Nikki Williams) pair for Nashville duo Exit 216’s latest single, “Robbery.” A song that celebrates the exact moment when you’re out on the town, and you know you’re in for a wild night ahead, receives an apropos video treatment.

When Williams and her girl squad show up on the scene, our singer-songwriter tandem and friends presume that the ladies “have their getaway car parked right outside” because their hearts have just been stolen for the night.

“We filmed the music video at the place where I got my career as an artist started. It’s a small venue in Nashville called the Local. Filming the video there brought everything full circle for me,” says Burkett regarding the clip’s shoot. Success breeding greater acclaim is a notion shared by all parties involved in “Robbery.”

Nikki Williams has penned songs for the likes of Demi Lovato and Lauren Alaina. At the same time, Steven Battey is the lyrical mastermind behind Luke Combs’ 2018 number-one hit “One Number Away,” which was awarded ASCAP’s Song of the Year in 2019. Combined, Battey, Burkett, and Williams are responsible for songs that have tallied over a half-billion streams on various platforms.

Regarding the video’s most captivating moment, Exit 216’s Steven Battey noted, “The video brought the song to life for me in a lot of different ways. I loved how Nikki and her crew of friends took over the room and commanded attention. I love the reaction from Cole and me because we both have felt that way seeing a stunning chick walk in the room.”