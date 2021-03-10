Shania Twain Launches #LetsGoGirls TikTok Challenge

Relaxed self-awareness of one’s iconic status is always appreciated. In the case of Shania Twain, it’s her latest decision — starting a #LetsGoGirls TikTok challenge to highlight International Women’s Day on Monday and Women’s History Month — that has us all saying, “Man, we appreciate this woman.”

On Monday, Twain shared a video showing her getting out of bed, then dancing outside her house to her 1999 hit “Man I Feel Like A Woman!” “Join me on @tiktok and tag me in your #letsgogirls videos! ❤️”, she wrote online. Continuing, she added, “TikTok is a place where everyone has a voice. It is more than a platform, it is a community. Somewhere to celebrate creativity and have fun – so I’m in! TikTok and I are spending March supporting all those who ’feel like a woman,’ so join me loudly when I say ‘Let’s go, girls!’”

“Man! I Feel Like a Woman” was a top-five Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, that also crossed over to Billboard’s Hot 100, Adult Top 40, and Adult Contemporary charts. Plus, it won a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2000. Related to the Grammys, March 14’s awards program features yet another moment to celebrate women’s achievements in Women’s History Month. Five performers featured on the Grammy event — Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, and Taylor Swift — all have roots or are currently performers within the genre.

As for Twain, on a recent edition of her Apple Music Home Now Radio program, she celebrated other influential female voices in country music past, present, and future, including everyone from Tammy Wynette to Faith Hill and rising singer-songwriters like Brittney Spencer, too.