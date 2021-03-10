Kane Brown to Release Duet With Wife, Katelyn, on His Forthcoming Album

"We just kind of wrote a song about our background, about how we connected, how we met," Kane said

Kane Brown’s hard at work on recording the follow-up album to his 2021-released Mixtape Vol. 1 EP. Of the fourteen rumored tracks for his new release, one is a duet that hits far closer to home than any song he’s ever released:

“Mad At This World” is a duet with his wife, Katelyn.

“We just kind of wrote a song about our background, about how we connected, how we met. When I brought it into her, and she listened to it and just heard the story about my side of the story of how we met, she loved it,” Brown says.

If unaware, Brown’s wife is a vocalist herself and a 2019 graduate of Boston’s esteemed Berklee College of Music. As far as preparing her for being on the “Worldwide Beautiful” vocalist’s album, the star excitedly told the college’s online magazine in a 2019 interview, “I love Berklee because it pushed my wife even further in her music abilities that I already thought she was incredible at.”

The Browns’ rumored single joins what Kane recently told Good Morning America would include “some different old school kind of sounds,” like “a Sam Cooke kind of vibe,” “a ’you walk into a saloon kind of vibe song that I’m really pumped about,” and others. He adds that only four songs have been tracked out so far. “I’m still trying to write out everything that I have, and I’m just trying to make this one of the best albums — if not the best album that I’ve released so far.”