Miranda Lambert Shares the Story Behind That Joe Exotic Photo

Back in April 2020, when pandemic shutdowns were just beginning and Netflix series Tiger King was the all the rage, Miranda Lambert posted a photo with Tiger King star Joe Exotic, as well as some staff members from G.W. Zoo.

During a recent interview with Bobby Bones of The Bobby Bones Show, Lambert discussed the photo, which she says was taken in 2017 in Texas, during relief efforts related to Hurricane Harvey.

“We were down in Texas during Hurricane Harvey, helping move dogs around to shelters, and he and his people volunteered to help us move dogs, because they had all these trucks and trailers. At the time, I obviously didn’t know the extent of Joe Exotic and all his ventures, but actually he was really nice and their whole crew was very helpful.”

“He ended up being a little bit of a pill, but that was so weird when all of that was happening. I was like, ‘I’m pretty sure we have a selfie together somewhere.’ I think my mom dug it up because she had it on her phone, I think.”

In 2019, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who called himself Joe Exotic, was convicted on charges of animal abuse and for attempting to hire a hitman to kill a rival. He is serving a 22-year prison sentence.

During her interview with Bones, Lambert also discussed what she’s learned during her two years of marriage to husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she wed in early 2019.

“It’s okay to do it twice, I learned that,” said Lambert, who was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton, “Because the second time’s been awesome.”

She also said being a newlywed during the pandemic helped strengthen their relationship.

“If you can survive 2020 together being a new couple, you’re kind of golden from here on out,” she said. “It made us really strong. We got married and then we were on the road…flying back and forth to New York, a lot going on…and then with shutdown, it was like we could really chill and get to know each other a little better. We really did great….I’m thankful for that downtime, I really am.”

In May, Lambert will release The Marfa Tapes, which she recorded in Marfa, Texas, with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. Lambert has known Randall for about 15 years, and said much of her teen years in Texas were spent listening to Ingram’s music.

“Jack has been one of my heroes for a long time. I’ve been watching him, following him around Texas since I was 15, and Jon, I’ve known 15 years probably. [It’s] Just a bunch of Texas people being friends and writing songs together,” she explained. “Jack is so talented and he’s had a long career, but it’s funny to follow him around at 15 years old and watch his shows at Billy Bob’s and bars in Texas and now we actually have a record out together, so it’s funny how that works out.”