Maren Morris Rehearses for Grammys Collaboration With John Mayer

Her song “The Bones” is nominated for Best Country Song at this year’s Grammy Awards

Maren Morris is one of several country artists set to perform during Sunday’s Grammys ceremony, and she just confirmed she will fulfill one dream on her musical wishlist, as her performance will be a collaboration with singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer.

Headline Planet first revealed photos from CBS Press Photos that showed Mayer and Morris rehearsing together onstage for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Today, Morris herself teased a collaboration with Mayer on social media, tagging Mayer in a photo of the two of them and captioning it with “We’ll see you at the Grammys.”

In 2019, Morris named John Mayer as one of her dream collaborators.

“If I were outside of the country genre, I would love to do something down the line with like Post Malone, H.E.R., John Mayer would be really fun…I love songwriters,” Morris said at the time.

Her multi-week No. 1 hit “The Bones,” which Morris penned alongside Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, is nominated for Best Country Song, while she is also part of the Grammy-nominated group The Highwomen. The group’s “Crowded Table” is also up for Best Country Song, though Morris did not have a hand in writing the track.

Morris has earned one Grammy win so far, with “My Church” winning Best Country Solo Performance in 2016. Mayer has earned seven Grammys to date.

Other country artists set to perform during this year’s ceremony include Brandi Carlile, Mickey Guyton and Miranda Lambert,

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, March 14 on CBS.