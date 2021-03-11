Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton to Co-Host the 56th ACM Awards

On Sunday, April 18, 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton will host the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards program. Urban hosts the televised event for the second year in a row, while 2021 marks Guyton’s first time hosting the ACM Awards. The choice was inspired by Guyton’s performance of her critically acclaimed song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” at last year’s show featuring Urban as a surprise guest on piano.

Thrilled to be back hosting the @ACMawards for a second year!!! And you know I love a good collaboration….@MickeyGuyton, what do you say? Tune in April 18th 🤘 pic.twitter.com/eghKEq7U5A — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 11, 2021

This will be the 29th time multiple hosts have taken the ACM Awards stage.

“Last year, I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him,” Guyton says via press release.

Guyton also noted, “As I’ve said before, ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first-ever Black woman to host the show. Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me, and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”

CBS will present the 56th ACM Awards live from three iconic country music venues: The Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. Sunday, April 18’s event will air from 8:00-11:00pm, live ET/delayed PT on CBS, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.