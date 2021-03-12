PREMIERE: Kenny Chesney Finds Joy In A Time Of Loss With New Video “Knowing You”

</noscript> </div>

Kenny Chesney’s latest video, for “Knowing You,” finds the music superstar staring down the array of emotions that come with losing someone you hold dear—whether that’s due to a breakup, distance, or even death—and choosing to look back on the relationship with joy, fondness and gratitude for the good times, instead of despair.

“Too many people lose sight of the gratitude for having felt that way at all,” Chesney said. “You know, to have felt it, experienced it, know that that sensation is real – and you experienced it? To be given that gift is so much. And you can live with everything knowing that.”

The video depicts a couple enjoying the moment, immersed in fun and laughter no matter where they are—a sun-drenched beach or sailing over a blazing-blue ocean. Those scenes are interspersed with more somber, reflective performance shots from eight-time Entertainer of the Year winner Chesney.

The song was penned by Brett James (a writer on several Chesney hits including “Out Last Night,” and “When The Sun Goes Down”), Adam James, and Kat Higgins, and marks Higgins’ first single cut as a writer. Shaun Silva, who has helmed previous Chesney videos including “American Kids” and “When The Sun Goes Down,” as well as Chesney’s documentary Boys of Fall, returns to lead this new video.

Chesney, with 31 No. 1 hits to date, knows when he finds a song with meaning, a song fans will relate to and draw comfort from.

“This song is really special to me,” Chesney said. “It holds everything that drew me to country music at a time when nothing really sounds like what this is. I wanted people to see something that is so awesome, it shows how much the lyrics and even the melody contain. Really look at those images, but feel the song… To capture that, to have a visual that measures up is hard to do. I think Shaun really brought it in terms of where we shot, how it’s framed, the way you can almost feel the cold, the wetness, then the warmth and the sea air in the islands….When a video can do that, to me, it’s successful. Hopefully people coping with loss might see this and find a place for the good stuff to be what comes to the top.

“We all have those people in our lives,” Chesney added, “Who set you on fire with possibilities, make everything mean more in the moment and forever after that. It’s so technicolor and alive, you may not even realize when you’re in it. But when it’s done, you have to smile because you’re so much more for knowing them, so much more because of every second you shared. Maybe they left you to chase a dream, maybe circumstances pulled you apart, maybe they died, but wherever they are, you know they’re bringing all that to that place – because that’s what they do. It’s what they did for you, and you can only be grateful for what you experienced.

“It’s not that it’s gone,” Chesney summed, “it’s that it happened.”

“Knowing You” marks the third single from Chesney’s album Here and Now, his eighth No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart.