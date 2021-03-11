Darius Rucker Reveals His Final Conversation With Late Country Legend Charley Pride

Darius Rucker recently opened up about his final conversation with late country music legend Charley Pride, who died Dec. 12, 2020 at age 86, due to complications from COVID-19.
Rucker’s final conversation with Pride came as Rucker was co-hosting the Country Music Association Awards (alongside Reba McEntire), and in the process, becoming the first Black co-host of the CMA Awards since Pride did the honors in 1975. Pride was also in attendance for the CMA Awards when it aired on Nov. 11, 2020, as Pride was honored with the CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, and performed “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” alongside Jimmie Allen.