Get Ready for the Next Episode of CMT Crossroads Starring Margo Price And Nathaniel Rateliff

The show will air on March 26 and marks the first CMT Crossroads appearance for both musicians

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Margo Price and top musician Nathaniel Rateliff will be featured in an upcoming installment of CMT’s iconic music series “CMT Crossroads,” premiering Friday, March 26th at 10pm ET. For both artists, it is their first appearance on the Crossroads stage.

Notably, this is the resumption of production for CMT Crossroads for the first time since Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini’s episode premiering in March 2020.

Missouri-born Rateliff — who will be joined by his band The Night Sweats — said, “I am excited to be playing CMT Crossroads. Through the last five years, the band and I constantly crossed paths with Margo Price and her band at Farm Aids, The Outlaw Fest, Newport Folk, and more places. Our first chance to hang together was on Willie Nelson’s bus at Farm Aid. Ever since this I have loved watching her and the band play. She is a hell of a performer and songwriter.”

As well, East Nashville-based 2019 Grammy Best New Artist nominee Price added, “I am so excited to sing with my friend Nathaniel and both of our bands at Crossroads. Through the years the two of us have sat in and sang with both Willie [Nelson] and his son Lukas, but we have never sang together on our own material. I’m really looking forward to collaborating after all this time.”

Over the past two decades, CMT’s Crossroads has paired artists including Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams, Ray Charles and Travis Tritt, Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire, Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves, plus Alicia Keys and Maren Morris to showcase the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres.