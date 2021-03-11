Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Donates $250K to Animal Shelters

Miranda Lambert is known for being a fierce advocate, a champion for good music, for independence and doing things your own way—and of course, for supporting animals in need. The singer launched the NuttNation Foundation in 2009 alongside her mother, Bev Lambert, in an effort to help animals find good care.

This year, the MuttNation Foundation has teamed with Tractor Supply Company to provide $250,000 in grants to pet shelters in 50 states via MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program. A $5,000 donation will be offered to one shelter or foster-based rescue in each state across America.

Lambert’s mother Bev said, “There are so many fantastic organizations doing such great work that selecting the final shelters is always the hardest part.”

The “Settling Down” singer added, “This was our first signature program and it’s our cornerstone. It lets us reward the hard-working rescues and celebrate shelter pets everywhere. It hits all the high notes. We’re so honored to have Tractor Supply Company as our partner. We’re accomplishing so much together and, thanks to their incredibly generous support, this year’s gifts to the shelters will be the most impactful ever. Given the fundraising difficulties rescues have faced over the past year, we know it will make a huge difference to thousands of animals.”

To date, Mutts Across America has supported more than 350 shelters with over $1.25 million in grants. Among this year’s recipients are Friends of Williamson County Animal Center in Tennessee, and Friends of Marshall Animals in Lambert’s home state of Texas.

Lambert is currently up for three honors during Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony, and is also set to perform. In May, she will release The Marfa Tapes, a collaborative project with longtime friends Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, and will soon open her own bar and restaurant, dubbed Casa Rosa, on Broadway in Nashville.