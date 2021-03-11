Celebrate the Women Who Helped Shape Country Music

VIDEO
Following in a line from Reba McEntire to pop-country stardom is season four
American Idol winner Carrie Underwood. Together with first season winner Kelly Clarkson, they have shown — once again — that television has and will continue to serve an essential role in elevating women to almost immediate country music superstardom. Between them, the duo has earned nearly 30 number-one singles over a multitude of Billboard charts in the past two decades.
To wit, Underwood’s 2005 debut album,
Some Hearts, featured “Before He Cheats,” and becoming the best-selling solo female debut album in country music history, the fastest-selling debut country album in Nielsen SoundScan history, and the best-selling country album of the last 17 years. She won three Grammy Awards for the album, including Best New Artist.
The 2010s and Beyond
The 2010s have seen female artists journey around the sun back to an artistic and professional aesthetic defined by the 1970s. No longer willing to be seen as just smiling, cooing crooners, and dependably bankable artists lacking progressive-minded politics, performers defining the vanguard of the modern female expectation in country music are as daring as they are talented. They are also opening doors to unprecedented success in a multitude of facets of the genre.
Golden, Texas native Kacey Musgraves has succeeded in evolving country music into the era of streaming, social media, and digital-first access by achieving three number-one albums and achieving the equivalent of selling over ten million singles and albums without ever having a top-five country radio single.
As well, fellow Texan Maren Morris is as prodigious a hitmaker as she is outspoken as a social and civil rights advocate. Morris has five top-five
Billboard country airplay singles in six years. Her 2020-released track “The Bones” was the best of this lot, reaching and staying on top of Billboard’s country charts for nearly five consecutive months. However, in typical Morris fashion, she poignantly celebrated her win onstage for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards. She mentioned — in a moment coinciding with the reascendance of America’s movement for Black civil rights — the names of pioneering Black female country artists Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, and Rhiannon Giddens.
Also significant when mentioning Morris is her involvement in The Highwomen (a play on Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and Willie Nelson’s legendary Highwaymen supergroup), an all-female singer-songwriter quartet including Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires. In the foursome advocating for queer visibility, civil rights, increased female representation in country music’s mainstream and supporting the #MeToo movement, the continuation of 1970s era progressive social change being platformed as vital to the ever-evolving face of country music is critical.
Important too, when considering the 2010s and beyond, is Mickey Guyton. The African-American, Arlington, Texas native has become the centerpiece of a movement of artists of color within country music loudly and boldly emerging from the genre’s shadows to claim a creative and commercial stake in its future. Her 2020-released signature song “Black Like Me” highlights the strength and resolve to exist within, but without the genre for nearly a century.