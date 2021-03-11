Celebrate the Women Who Helped Shape Country Music

</noscript> </div>

There may be no more iconic and instrumental era for women in country music than the 1970s. In 1968 and 1969, Tammy Wynette — via number-one singles “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” and “Stand By Your Man” presented a more deepening fray Loretta Lynn’s presentation of women in the genre. The days of women being seen only as dutiful housewives and liberated, solo goal-oriented professionals were on the wane. Between 1969-1975, Wynette was married — though fraught with spousal abuse — to legendary male country star George Jones. The tandem released albums together, and their biggest hits “The Ceremony” (1972), “We’re Gonna Hold On” (1973), and “Golden Ring” (1976) presented seeming joy, underpinned by a sense of profound sadness that often existed without significant media concern.

As well, in 1974, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee-born singer-songwriter Dolly Parton sang “I Will Always Love You”, in effect to loosen herself from being professionally attached to her television star boss Porter Wagoner, aka “Mr. Grand Ole Opry.” As the song soared to the top of the Billboard country charts, she grew from the status of being the slyly subversive star behind the song “Dumb Blonde” to becoming a global music icon and renowned ambassador of kindness and goodwill.

By the end of the 1970s, Wynette and Parton were joined by the likes of established names like Dottie West and Loretta Lynn, plus more rising stars including Texan Barbara Mandrell, Nashville’s Lynn Anderson, and a growing set of global stars like Canadian “Songbird” Anne Murray as bankable female names in country music.

A brief aside must be made as well for The Pointer Sisters’ Grammy win for Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance By a Duo or Group, for their 1974-released single “Fairytale.” The African-American quartet were blues-rock and disco background singers skilled in jazz, soul, funk, and rock. Fueled by what can best be described as a “countrified” soul, the group had ten top-40 singles in the era between 1974-1983.

The 1980s