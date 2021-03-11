Music

Celebrate the Women Who Helped Shape Country Music

Take a trip down memory lane as we highlight the exemplary exploits of women throughout the past century of country music
Throughout country music’s history, whenever the genre has required brave innovation that has yielded significant critical acclaim and financial reward, women are at the forefront of those moments. From Sara and Mother Maybelle Carter to Kacey Musgraves, Mickey Guyton, and a century of standout others, women have excelled. In highlighting the exemplary exploits of women throughout the past century of country music, notes regarding the genre’s continually evolving history of innovative development also become apparent.

The 1920s

