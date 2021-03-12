PREMIERE: Shy Carter Pays It Forward With “Good Love” Video

</noscript> </div>

Singer-songwriter and Warner Music Nashville artist Shy Carter has had a hand in creating some of the most ear-catching songs in recent memory, such as Kane Brown’s “Heaven” and “Worldwide Beautiful,” Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away,” and Billy Currington’s “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To.”

In 2010, the Carter-penned Sugarland hit “Stuck Like Glue,” rife with drum loops and a reggae-inspired rap breakdown, challenged conventions in country music at the time. He’s collaborated with Keith Urban (“Never Comin’ Down” and “My Wave”) and Tim McGraw (“Way Down”).

In the uplifting single “Good Love,” led by Carter’s superb vocals, he praises a person in his life who has stood by him through the tough times and lended a helping hand.

When I’m broke, you don’t break/You say, “You can make it,” he sings in the track, which Carter wrote alongside Micah Carter, James Slater, and Carlo Colasacco.

The video, directed by Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos (Running Bear), follows a “pay-it-forward” scenario, as a homeless man saves a young child from being hit by a passing car on the street. The girl’s father later helps a man whose truck has broken down. As Carter continues through the song, those good deeds flow from one to another, ultimately coming full circle.

Carter told cmt.com about the making of the making of the video:

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot the video?

It was a really beautiful day in Nashville. Coincidentally, we shot next to a church in East Nashville that serves the homeless. We were able to take over our leftover catering as a donation, and I got to spend some time talking to the staff and patrons.

How does the video bring your song to life?

We wanted to show the domino effect of what can happen when you show love or lend a hand to someone in need. It blesses everyone around you and eventually comes back to you.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Amazing! It felt so good to see what I have always envisioned for this song come to life with the help of our directors, Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos (Running Bear) and the whole cast and crew.