INTERVIEW: Kidd G’s Country-Trap Celebrates Being “A Teenage Boy, Out In The Country”

Marcus K. Dowling, CMT.com: So, you’ve now decided to create an acoustic version of “Dirt Road.” Did you have prior experience with a guitar? If so, how did it benefit this version?

Kidd G: I needed to switch it up and see what the song could become! We do everything naturally now. All of my new songs are guitar-driven. I’m a little bit of a guitarist because one of my uncles played bass in Fleetwood Mac. When he’d play it, and I’d hear him play as a little kid, I called [the guitar] “the boom boom.”

CMT: As far as the viral streaming boom your song achieved on the way to all of your recent success, can you take me into what it looks like when you fall asleep one night and then wake up to people creating thousands of clips — using your song — for TikTok videos? Also, how does that work for you? Are you just making music and testing it out with the streaming? To gauge interest?

KG: There are so many platforms available now to show people what I’m doing and how I like to do it. Snapchat, Soundcloud, TikTok, Instagram, Triller, Youtube it’s all important as far as getting people to appreciate my work. When it dropped on TikTok, my friends could not stop playing it. Once the numbers really exploded, I knew I had to drop it as a single. I was freaking out! I couldn’t mess this up. I realized what I had in my hands, so it made the next step [obvious].

CMT: I like to look at the landscape of this “country trap” movement and see it as a spectrum from “Old Town Road” and “The Get Up” to now “My Truck” and “Dirt Road.” Your thoughts about this idea?

KG: Those are three great songs by three great artists. [Similarly,] when I made “Dirt Road,” it wasn’t planned. I’ve never made a song like it. I woke up, sat down, and put the best form of my emotions that expressed myself in that song.

CMT: What’s going into your playlist of inspirations these days? I presume it’s incredibly diverse.

KG: I’m listening to Justin Moore, Colt Ford, and rappers like Fredo Bang and SpotemGottem, [clearly] I love everything. Whenever I hear good music, [regardless of the genre] I love it.

CMT: Amazing. So, if you were going to suggest that a drill rapper and a country star listen to each other’s music, how would you go about making that happen?

KG: That’s the thing. Not every country artist or drill artist is going to listen to the other genre. I’m different because I grew up in a small town in the middle of nowhere where our tastes are defined by listening to — and respecting — everything.

CMT: While I have you here, I had to ask you about the video for “Dirt Road.” It’s amazing. How did that come together?

KG: We didn’t plan the video at all! Our director, DrewFimedIt, said, “I’ve never shot a video like this!” My manager/A & R said, “take him out for a ride.” ‘Round here, we don’t live in Miami where we can go to the beach or somewhere. Instead, we’re either going to the lake or into the woods. We’re just kids trying to stay out of trouble, doing what we do. He’d been in an off-road vehicle before but never like that. He got the idea very quickly about what goes on around here. He’s a really cool guy.

CMT: So, with “Dirt Road,” you’ve achieved a hit. What are you taking from this experience and carrying with you into songwriting and production for future projects?

KG: If you write to make a hit, you’re not going to make a hit. At the end of the day, being on Billboard’s charts is an accomplishment, but it’s not why I make music. I do this because I love it. I’m not over-thinking my process because when you over-think your process, that’s when things go bad.

CMT: You may know more about music at 17 than many others twice your age! Related, some people say that country music is all about “three chords and the truth.” I feel like your music is similar but also different from this idea. Your thoughts? What motivates you as a musician?

KG: I respect everyone for what they have going on and how they make what they make. At the end of the day, the money and the views don’t matter, but the songs do. If I’m hanging with [pop stars] in Miami, rappers in Atlanta, or [with country artists] in Nashville, I just hope I’m hanging around with really artistic people I can develop friendships with based on music.