Five Essential Historic Country Music Grammy Moments

On Sunday evening, the Recording Academy will come together for the 63rd time to honor recording, production, and executive excellence in the music industry. Country music — if counting its Appalachian folk roots — is nearly twice as old as the event. Thus, its Grammy moments make music, in general, feel timeless. From Kenny Rogers to Kacey Musgraves, Tammy Wynette to Taylor Swift, and innumerable others, when country music takes the stage on music’s biggest night, magic undoubtedly ensues.

Here are five fantastic moments that highlight country’s brilliance under the Recording Academy’s brightest lights.

1. Kenny Rogers and Donna Summer Perform A Medley (1980)