Lady A’s New Single “Like A Lady” Takes Inspiration From Shania Twain, Dolly Parton

The single marks the trio’s return to radio following last year’s No. 1 hit “Champagne Night”

Hillary Scott takes the lead on country trio Lady A’s new single “Like A Lady,” a retro-inspired empowerment anthem that encourages women to be proud of who they are and make decisions with confidence.

Scott co-wrote the song alongside Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock, and says she took inspiration for the song from two of country music’s other leading ladies: Dolly Parton and Shania Twain.

“As we were writing it, I was like, ‘It’s always been my dream to do a song that combines the things I love about Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ and Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ – two of the most strong, powerful female songs ever,” she goes on. “So it was like ‘How can we do our version of that?’”

Scott’s Lady A bandmates Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley are right alongside her, enhancing the song with harmonies and some ‘80s-inspired guitarwork.

“It’s incredible that Charles and Dave, in all their masculinity, are willing to sing right alongside me on this song,” Scott says. “I think that is another powerful statement. It’s super important for strong, great men to stand beside women and propel them forward. I hope it makes fans feel confident too, it brings them joy and just gets people excited about seeing live music again.”

“We were some of the biggest champions for ’Like A Lady’ and we’re honored to stand alongside Hillary,” Haywood adds. “We’ve had a front row seat to her strength over the years and we love linking arms with her on this song.”

“This song has such a great feel to it,” Kelley shares. “One of the coolest parts of being in a co-ed band is being able to share those different perspectives, so that’s just part of what we get to do.”

“Like A Lady” is the band’s first single release since last year’s No. 1 hit “Champagne Night.”

Take a look at the making of the video below:



