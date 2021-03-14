2021 Country Grammy Winners [Updated Live]

Ingrid Andress, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Old Dominion are among this year's top country nominees

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, and Ingrid Andress are among this year’s top country Grammy nominees leading into tonight’s (March 14) ceremony, airing on CBS.

“There Was Jesus,” recorded by Dolly Parton and Zach Williams, earned an early win during the Premiere ceremony, for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. The track was penned by Williams, Casey Beathard and Jonathan Smith.

The Linda Ronstadt documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, also earned an early win for Best Music Film.

On the strength of her debut album Lady Like and hit single “More Hearts Than Mine,” Andress is nominated in the all-genre Best New Artist category, and is up for Best Country Album and Best Country Song.

Lambert is nominated for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance. Little Big Town’s entries include Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Sugar Coat”), while Old Dominion is up for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (both for “Some People Do”).

The Best Country Album category is a history-making one this year, as for the first time, every nominee for Best Country album is represented by women. This year’s nominees include Andress (Lady Like), Brandy Clark (Your Life Is A Record), Miranda Lambert (Wildcard), Ashley McBryde (Never Will), and group Little Big Town (which includes Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman), for Nightfall.

The Best Country Solo Performance category includes work from Eric Church, Clark, Vince Gill, Guyton and Lambert, while the Best Country Song category includes Lambert’s “Bluebird,” Morris’ “The Bones,” The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table,” Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine,” and Old Dominion’s “Some People Do.”

Follow along as cmt.com keeps you updated on the evening’s country music winners. See the full list of country nominees below (winners in bold):

Best Country Album

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life is a Record, Brandy Clark

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Best Country Song

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion

Best Country Solo Performance

“Stick That in Your Country Song,” Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill

“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/ Group Performance

“All Night,” Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

“Ocean,” Lady A

“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyonce

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt-WINNER

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“There Was Jesus,” Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters–WINNER

“Famous For (I Believe),” Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters

“Holy Water,” We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters

“Sunday Morning,” Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Rafael X. Brown, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters

“The Blessing (Live),” Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters

Best American Roots Performance

John Prine, “I Remember Everything”-WINNER

Black Pumas, “Colors”

Bonny Light Horseman, “Deep In Love”

Brittany Howard, “Short and Sweet”

Norah Jones and Mavis Staples, “I’ll Be Gone”

Best American Roots Song

John Prine, “I Remember Everything”-WINNER

The Secret Sisters, “Cabin”

Sierra Hull, “Ceiling to the Floor”

Sarah Jarosz, “Hometown”

Lucinda Williams, “Man Without a Soul”