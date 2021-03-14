Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile Honor Kenny Rogers and John Prine With Performances at 63rd Grammy Awards

Lionel Richie and Brandi Carlile were among many artists who highlighted a lengthy remembrance of artists who passed away in 2020 at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Richie performed Kenny Rogers’ 1980 country mega-hit “Lady,” which he famously penned. As well, Brandi Carlile added a gripping take of “I Remember Everything,” a Grammy winner for Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots performance during the pre-telecast ceremonies. The ballad was a posthumous release by the legendary performer in June 2020.

John Prine passed away from COVID-19 on April 7, whereas Rogers died two weeks prior, on March 20. At the time of his passing, Rolling Stone wrote that the 73-year-old singer-songwriter’s legacy was that of a creative force who “for five decades wrote rich, plain-spoken songs that chronicled the struggles and stories of everyday working people and changed the face of modern American roots music.”

Regarding his career, Rogers told CMT in 2016, “I came into country music not trying to change country music but trying to survive. And so I did songs that were not country but were more pop. To wit, upon its release, “Lady” became the first song to top Billboard’s country, Hot 100, adult contemporary, and soul singles charts, plus was nominated for Song of The Year at the 1981 Grammy Awards. After recording “Lady,” Rogers told Richie the song “is one of those very special songs that comes along every so often.” Upon being asked by Bones for thoughts on Rogers’ legacy, Richie said, “I lost one of my heroes. God sent me an angel.”

Regarding her performance, Brandi Carlile added, “I’m performing for John. I’m performing for John, and I know he’s there.”