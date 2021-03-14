Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris’ Grammy Performance Highlights Country’s All-Star Sounds

In a moment that highlighted country music’s past and present influences, the all-female, all-Texas born trio of Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris performed “Black Like Me,” “Bluebird,” and “The Bones,” respectively at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Guyton — who referred to her performance as “a moment for Black people in country music” –sang “Black Like Me” backed by a gospel choir, in a manner reminiscent of her recently-released updated version of her now-signature song. Though Guyton did not win the Grammy for which she was nominated — for Best Country Solo Performance — she noted to People Magazine that she had been “dreaming of this since I was 10! It’s wild to be nominated for ’Black Like Me.’ I have imposter syndrome. I wake up and think, ’No way this is real.'”

As well, Lambert — whose Best Country Album win for Wildcard marked her third career Grammy win overall — performed Best Country Song-nominated “Bluebird.” Regarding the track in 2019, the artist told The Tennessean, “I love what it says. It’s got a little bit of a dark mood to it, but it’s so hopeful. People ask me to describe it, but I can’t. It’s a feeling that I get when I sing it.”

And for Morris, her performance of “The Bones” included eight-time Grammy winner John Mayer adding his bluesy guitar stylings to the track in a deeply-anticipated duet. “’The Bones’ has taken on a life of its own during the pandemic and so to, kind of, solidify it here at the Grammys with a performance will be really special,” Morris told People about the performance of her Best Country Song-nominated mega-hit.