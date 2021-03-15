George Strait, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert To Join Matthew McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” Virtual Concert

The concert will aid Texans affected by Winter Storm Uri

Some of music’s biggest stars and Texas natives are teaming up to help their fellow Texans.

Music icons and Texas natives George Strait, Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson are among the music artists on the lineup for actor/author and fellow Texan Matthew McConaughey’s upcoming “We’re Texas” virtual benefit concert on March 21.

The star-studded event aims to help Texans impacted by Winter Storm Uri last month, which left thousands without electricity, heat and water.

Hosted by McConaughey and his wife Camila, the benefit concert will also feature performances from Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers and more.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. CT on McConaughey’s YouTube channel and 100% of all donations will benefit the Just Keep Livin’ Texas Relief Fund.