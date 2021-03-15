Lady A’s Hillary Scott Shares Lessons In Raising Strong, Confident Daughters

Lady A bandmember Hillary Scott is a force of nature on the trio’s latest single “Like A Lady”—a powerful anthem conveying do-what-I-want assurance and the courage to go against society’s norms.

As a mother and role model to three daughters, Scott knows it’s every bit as important to make sure she’s sending that message of bravery and confidence both onstage and off. She recently told radio.com’s Katie Neal that one of the most important ways to do that is through modeling self-discipline in her own life.

“To make sure that I’m becoming the strongest version of myself, and mother, and woman that I can be. Because they’re just mirroring me…We use words around our house like ‘brave,’ and ‘strong,’” she says.

Scott and her husband Chris Tyrrell are parents to daughters Eisele Kaye (7), and twins Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn (3).

Scott also acknowledges that her Lady A bandmate Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie (who are parents to son Ward Charles) have been wonderful sources of advice.

“[Cassie] shared something with me several years ago… It was, ’Make sure that you tell your daughters that they’re smart head over feet more times than you tell them they’re beautiful.’ Not that you don’t tell them that they’re beautiful, and what you see in them is great,” Hillary added,” but to tell a young girl especially that you’re smart, you’re kind, you’re brave is just a really important part of building the blocks of self-confidence and it not just being about outward beauty.”



