Carly Pearce Pairs With Matthew West For Earnest Ballad “Truth Be Told”

Carly Pearce follows the release of her well-received EP, 29, by partnering with Christian artist Matthew West for an endearing version of his single “Truth Be Told.” West’s 2020-released song — which has already reached number-one on the Christian Airplay charts — celebrates humankind’s frailty in a relatable manner.

In a January 2021 interview, West noted, “I wanna be the first person who says ‘You know what? I’ve got some messes, and I’m going to dare to believe that there’s a God who loves me anyway. And I’m going to dare to believe that there are some other Christians who would love me anyway even if they knew that I was less than perfect.’ So I’m putting it out there, truth be told, and I hope you will too.”

Related to her appearance on the re-released hit, Pearce stated, “My faith is such a huge part of my life. I’ve been praying for the right opportunity to show more of my heart, and ’Truth Be Told’ felt meant to be. Not only am I such a fan of Matthew’s, but this lyric has also been the anthem of my life over the last year. Being transparent and vulnerable is how we connect with others. I’m so excited to be a part of this collaboration!”

“There’s an honesty in [Pearce’s] voice that convinces you she’s not just singing, she’s feeling every word she’s singing,” West added. “It was a special thing to hear that same honest vocal delivery brought to this song about being honest. I’m so excited for the world to hear this duet.”