Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price Bring Soul and Swagger To “Say It Louder” For ‘CMT Crossroads’

On Friday, March 26, Nathaniel Rateliff teams with Margo Price to make their CMT Crossroads debut, as CMT Crossroads: Nathaniel Rateliff & Margo Price premieres on Friday, March 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

In this early look at the show, Price and Rateliff, backed by his longtime band The Night Sweats, join forces on “Say It Louder,” a soaring track from Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats’ second studio album Tearing at the Seams, which released in 2018. Rateliff’s swaggering vocals are complemented by Price’s cool, self-assured tones.

Filmed at The Factory in Franklin, just outside of Nashville, the evening finds Price and Rateliff celebrating each other’s music, trading verses and sharing stories and kindred harmonies. The episode marks the first CMT Crossroads since Kelsea Ballerini teamed with Halsey to premiere their CMT Crossroads episode in March 2020, just before the pandemic forced television productions to shut down.

“I am excited to be playing CMT Crossroads. Through the last five years the band and I constantly crossed paths with Margo Price and her band at Farm Aids, The Outlaw Fest, Newport Folk and more places. Our first chance to hang together was on Willie Nelson’s bus at Farm Aid. Ever since this I have loved watching her and the band play. She is a hell of a performer and songwriter,” Rateliff previously said via a statement.

“I am so excited to sing with my friend Nathaniel and both of our bands at Crossroads,” added Price. “Through the years the two of us have sat in and sang with both Willie and his son Lukas, but we have never sang together on our own material. I’m really looking forward to collaborating after all this time.”

Price’s music reached a wider audience when she released her 2016 project Midwest Farmer’s Daughter via Jack White’s Third Man Records. The album debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart, and earned Price a string of late night television performances. She followed with 2017’s All American Made, which earned Price a Grammy nomination in the all-genre Best New Artist category. Last year saw Price teaming with Sturgill Simpson for the album That’s How Rumors Get Started.

Rateliff launched his career in Denver, Colorado and has been releasing albums for more than a decade. In 2015, the album Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, released via Stax, reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Folk Albums chart and No. 17 on the Billboard 200. The album also earned Gold status from the Recording Industry Association of America, spearheaded by the searing track “S.O.B.” Last year, Rateliff released the solo project And It’s Still Alright. He recently made his Saturday Night Live debut debut, performing the track “Redemption,” which was written for and included in the Apple Original film Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake.

CMT Crossroads: Nathaniel Rateliff & Margo Price is produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux and Ellie Chandler.