PREMIERE: Chapel Hart Offers Defiant Spin On Dolly Parton Classic With “You Can Have Him Jolene”

Danica Hart, Trea Swindle and Devynn Hart, collectively known as the trio Chapel Hart, have seen their star rise over the past year thanks to mesmerizing family harmonies and honest-to-the-bone lyrics on songs like “Jesus and Alcohol” and “I Will Follow.” The group has been named to CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2021, alongside fellow newcomers including Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Sacha, Hannah Dasher, Priscilla Block, and more.

Much like Cam’s 2017 release “Diane,” Chapel Hart’s new single takes its inspiration from the enduring 1973 Dolly Parton classic “Jolene”—though judging by a title like “You Can Have Him Jolene,” this trio makes it clear that no one will be begging “please don’t take my man.”

Instead the song serves as a warning shot to all the “Jolenes” out there, as the trio sings When you think that he’s in love he’ll surely leave/like he did me.

The song’s video, directed by David Abbott, is a hilarious visual interpretation, complete with a few tears, beers—and one epic revengeful bar fight. The trio enlisted WWE star Mickey James to help ensure the scene came off authentically.

The trio recently told cmt.com about the making of the video:

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

Filming the bar fight scene was by far the most memorable. We knew if we were going to pull it off, it had to be done right. When we first began shooting, you could tell that everyone was a little nervous, but luckily we had WWE’s Mickey James on hand to help us out. After running through it a couple times, it became hard to tell that it wasn’t real.

How does the video bring your song to life?

It shows Diane getting fed up with her partner’s drama and infidelity. After her friends spot him in a bar with Jolene, she shows up and ends it right then and there.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

No one should have to put up with someone who doesn’t appreciate or respect them. And to all the Jolenes of the world: if you’re determined to stay with a partner that you stole from someone, good luck, because they could just as easily be stolen by someone else.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing the finished product was absolutely incredible, especially with all of the hard work that went into it. From the bedroom to the beach to the bar fight, everything came together beautifully!