Trisha Yearwood Says the Camaraderie of Today’s Female Country Stars Is Something Special

During the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday (March 14), the Best Country Album category featured an all-female slate of nominees, including Miranda Lambert (who ultimately won the honor), Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Little Big Town, and Ingrid Andress. The Academy of Country Music’s Single of the Year category is also filled with female nominees—offering a powerful statement to country radio, which is well known for its reliance on male artists for the bulk of its programming.

These female artists not only celebrate each other’s nominations and wins (McBryde shared a FaceTime video of herself with Lambert after Lambert’s Grammy win), many of them have shared the same stages on all-female tours in recent years, spearheaded by headliners Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris.

Country superstar Trisha Yearwood, whose own career began to rise in the 1990s alongside a crop of female artists including Wynonna and Martina McBride, says the camaraderie among today’s female country artists is special, and reminds her of the bond she shared with artists like Mary Chapin Carpenter and Pam Tillis in the 1990s. She spoke about her experiences during an interview with radio.com’s Kelly Ford.

“It just feels like, ’Bravo!,’ the past couple of years,” Trisha said. “I think it’s a real tribute to the young women who have really stepped up and said, ’I’ve got something to say.’ The music is really good… I can listen to Ashley McBryde sing ’One Night Standards’ twenty times in a row, and I do. Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, they’re great… and the music they’re writing and performing is great, and I think they really support each other.

“I know that when I was coming along in the ’90s, we were friends,” Yearwood added. “I had support from Mary Chapin Carpenter and Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss, Deana Carter, Wynonna… we were all a group of women who cheered for each other and supported each other. I see that these girls have that. I’m happy when they call me for advice… or when they come on the cooking show and I get a chance to learn more about them and their lives.”

In addition to Grammy-winning hits such as “How Do I Live” and “In Another’s Eyes,” Yearwood is also a business powerhouse, with her line of best-selling cookbooks, and has led her cooking show on the Food Network since 2012. She also has a dinnerware line with Williams Sonoma.

During the interview with Ford, Yearwood also related that she’s recovering well from her recent COVID-19 diagnosis (she’s since tested negative for the virus) and discussed her upcoming latest cookbook, titled Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.

“I think having the cooking show, and having to go from just cooking things that my mom made or my dad made, to having to really come up with my own stuff has given me a confidence as a home cook that I didn’t necessarily have before,” she said. “That’s been really fun. It’s been a fun process of cooking that I had really never done before.”