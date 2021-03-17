LISTEN: Brandi Carlile Premiere’s Rendition Of John Prine’s “I Remember Everything”

</noscript> </div>

On Sunday evening, March 14, Brandi Carlile awed Grammy Award viewers with a stirring rendition of “I Remember Everything, John Prine’s posthumously-released final recording. The “In Memoriam” segment performance ultimately served as a preview of a just-released Carlile studio recording of the track for the upcoming Prine tribute album Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol 2.

The acoustic performance continues Carlile’s streak of stirring unadorned covers of late. February saw the Grammy-winning artist release a poignant take on John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads,” which serves as the theme for CBS series Clarice, set one year after the events of classic horror film The Silence of the Lambs.

No further details regarding Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows’ second volume have been announced, except it is currently available for pre-order and will be via released later this year via Prine’s own Oh Boy Records. The first edition of Prine covers was released in 2010, featuring Justin Vernon, Conor Oberst, My Morning Jacket, and Drive-By Truckers.

At the time of Prine’s passing, Carlile noted the following to late-night television host Steven Colbert:

“I first really got to know John Prine’s music when my then-girlfriend, now my wife, sent me her first cassette tape when we were dating, and it started with ‘Paradise’ by John Prine. I loved that song, and I loved her for showing it to me. I learned it on the guitar so I could play it over the phone to her because we were living in different cities.”